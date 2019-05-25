Terry Paul Twickler, aged 61, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his daughter's home in Gretna, LA. Terry lived most of his life in Marerro, LA and was an avid New Orleans Saints super-fan, from whom friends and family often sought accurate season predictions. He leaves to cherish his memory, his only child, Christy Ann Troullier (Twickler); son-in-law, Luke Anthony Troullier; siblings, Nira "Rusty" Ann Thompson (Twickler), Albert Joseph Twickler Sr., Joan "Missy" Leitzke Wood, Julie Ann Leitzke Cornwell, and John "Clay" Leitzke; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many loyal friends. He also leaves behind his entire Hawaiian ohana, The Grundon's. He often spoke of his days growing up in Hawaii as some of the best times of his life. He also cherished his years as a recreational football and softball coach at Kings Grant playground in Harvey, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nira Ann Leitzke (Euper) and Albert Twickler. Arrangements and celebration of life will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: https://www.bridgehouse.org/support-us/donate/ in memory of Terry Twickler to support and empower the addicted with the tools for a lifetime of recovery.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 26, 2019