Thao Bui Medina passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 64. She was a native of Vietnam and a resident of Destrehan. Thao was a refugee from Vietnam. She fled after the Vietnam War on a boat and came to the United States. She dedicated her life to bringing her family to the United States. Thao raised a family of five boys and although she was a fiesty person she also would give you the shirt off her back. She loved gardening, fishing and had an amazing sense of humor, which touched the lives of all those whom she knew. Beloved wife of Miguel Medina. Loving mother of Sam Medina (Claire), Miguel Medina Jr., Dung Bui (Cherie), Marel Medina (Julie) and the late Mike Medina. Grandmother of Alexis, Alyssa and Blake Bui. Daughter of the late Anh Nguyen and Tan Van Bui. Also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.