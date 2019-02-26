Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theda Rae Wiles. View Sign

Theda Rae Bonewell Wiles was born to parents Arra Eugene and Sarah Ruth Bonewell June 3, 1927, in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Theda Rae grew up and graduated high school as Valedictorian of her Senior Class in Blackwell, Oklahoma. She attended Oklahoma University and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She left university after three years to marry her husband, Stephen Wiles on July 3, 1947. They were married for sixty-eight years. Theda Rae was a homemaker, wife, and mother. She moved, with her husband, eleven times over the years while raising four children: Stephen A., Randall E., Rebecca Ann, and Robin Sue. She became an avid golfer and played up until her 90th year when back pain forced an early retirement. A cheer went up from all the seventy- year-old women with whom she played, that , now, someone else might win the trophy. She joins in heaven her husband, Steve, her son Randy, her parents, Eugene and Ruth, and her brothers, Bill and Sheldon "Stub" Bonewell. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Steve Wiles, Becca Collins and Robin Harwell, and her grandchildren: Joshua and Nicholas Collins, Meghan and Grace Harwell and Jack and Meredith Wiles. She leaves ten great grandchildren: Luke and Cole Hargrave, Jack, Maggie and Max Collins, Isaiah and Elliott Bitoun, Jackson and Beau Wiles, and Samantha Collins. A short memorial service will be held at Carriage Inn Senior Living Facility in Lake Jackson, Texas, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Please no flowers, by request. Theda Rae supported the Salvation Army and the . Theda Rae Bonewell Wiles was born to parents Arra Eugene and Sarah Ruth Bonewell June 3, 1927, in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Theda Rae grew up and graduated high school as Valedictorian of her Senior Class in Blackwell, Oklahoma. She attended Oklahoma University and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She left university after three years to marry her husband, Stephen Wiles on July 3, 1947. They were married for sixty-eight years. Theda Rae was a homemaker, wife, and mother. She moved, with her husband, eleven times over the years while raising four children: Stephen A., Randall E., Rebecca Ann, and Robin Sue. She became an avid golfer and played up until her 90th year when back pain forced an early retirement. A cheer went up from all the seventy- year-old women with whom she played, that , now, someone else might win the trophy. She joins in heaven her husband, Steve, her son Randy, her parents, Eugene and Ruth, and her brothers, Bill and Sheldon "Stub" Bonewell. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Steve Wiles, Becca Collins and Robin Harwell, and her grandchildren: Joshua and Nicholas Collins, Meghan and Grace Harwell and Jack and Meredith Wiles. She leaves ten great grandchildren: Luke and Cole Hargrave, Jack, Maggie and Max Collins, Isaiah and Elliott Bitoun, Jackson and Beau Wiles, and Samantha Collins. A short memorial service will be held at Carriage Inn Senior Living Facility in Lake Jackson, Texas, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Please no flowers, by request. Theda Rae supported the Salvation Army and the . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.