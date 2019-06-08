The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
Thelma Cure Girouard

Thelma Cure Girouard Obituary
Thelma Cure Girouard, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Slidell, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Girouard, Jr., and her parents, Walter Cure and Florestina Guate Cure, and by her siblings, Walter Cure, Jr., Earl B. Cure, Althea Cure Chalaire and Louis Cure Aias. She is survived by her son, Michael P. Girouard, M.D. (Jonie M.D.), by her step-grandchildren, Reina, Elijah and John Hines, as well as the Every Deroche Family, Marie and Duane Hampton Family, Sheri C. and Patrick F. Foret, and Kole. She was a native and long-time resident of St. Bernard Parish, spending some years after Hurricane Katrina in North Carolina with her son, Michael, and the last several years in Slidell. She was educated in the public schools of St. Bernard Parish, and graduated from Joseph Maumus High School in Arabi, and from Tulane University in New Orleans. She was a teacher in the elementary schools of St. Bernard Parish for many decades and also taught World War II Veterans in the Federal Education Program. She leaves a legacy of strong Christian Faith and will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the wonderful staff, nurses and caregivers at Trinity Neurologic Rehabilitation Center in Slidell, and also a very special thank you for the amazing love shown by her caring and devoted sitters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. VIRTUE STREET, in Chalmette, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will follow in her honor at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 12, 2019
