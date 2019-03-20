The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Thelma Starwood Obituary
Thelma Starwood passed away on Friday, March 15, 2009 at the age of 75. Thelma is survived by Henry Starwood (ex-husband); daughters: Cherlene (Deleware) Louis and Myra Trudeau; grandchildren: Brian Murray Jr, Jon'Viere Henry and Chardane' Robinson; great grandchildren Joshua Gresham, Jr. and Maddison Carter; sisters: Shirley Bailey (Clarksville TN), Jeannette Treaudo, Lena (Lester) Ketchens, Barbara (Gregory) Ford, Geraldine (Paul) Lamb (El Paso TX) and Alice (Eric) August; brothers: Edmond (Doll) Collins (Germany), Ronald (Anita) Dennis and Mack Dennis. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Friday March 22, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at True Vine Baptist Church, 2008 Marigny Street, NOLA. Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. Pastor Marvin Hudson, officiating. Interment will follow on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Luke B.C. Cemetery, Moonshine, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
