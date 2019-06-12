June 11, 1932 – June 8, 2019. Thelma Watson Muse, the third child of four children, was born to Eugene Watson Sr. and Johnny Marie Jackson Watson on June 11, 1932 in Hammond, Louisiana. Her paternal grandparents were Frank Jackson and Ruth Scott Jackson of Greensburg, Louisiana, and her maternal grandparents were Serchan Watson and Lizzy Cooper Watson East of East Feliciana Parish. Thelma received her early education in the public schools of Hammond and later Greensburg, where she graduated from St. Helena High School. She continued her education at Southern University in Baton Rouge, where she received a Bachelor of Science in education. In later years, she returned and received a Master of Science and +30 credentials in education. On October 6, 1951, Thelma Watson was united in holy matrimony to her childhood sweetheart, Emmitt Muse. She was a loving and supportive helpmate to him during their sixty-plus years of marriage. She worked alongside him on their farm in Greensburg and accompanied him as a founding member of the St. Helena Cattle Company through "Heifer International" to help area famers become trained in beef cattle production and fight poverty by participating in the organization's Passing-on-the-Gift program. Her dedication to the field of education resulted in over forty years as a 1st grade teacher in the St. Helena Parish Public School System. In addition to teaching, she had a passion for sewing and quilting. She was very enterprising and she liked to travel. To supplement her travel expresses, she became a certified florist and made arrangements for weddings, funerals, graduations and other occasions. She later added event planning to her skillset and opened a full-service operation. Thelma served her family and community with zeal and left a legacy filled with passion and pride. She transitioned from this life on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Surviving to cherish her memories are her daughter, Gwendolyn M. Charles (Carlton) of New Orleans; granddaughters, Gabrielle C. Sanders (Jimar) of Chattanooga, TN and Dominique Charles of Washington, D.C; grandson, Emmitt Charles of New Orleans, LA; step-granddaughter, Carla Haddorff of New York; sisters-in-law, Lillie Mae Hughes of Greensburg, LA and Shirley Cruze Watson of Independence, LA; great-granddaughter, Jaelyn Sanders of Chattanooga, TN; great-grandson, Graham Sanders of Chattanooga, TN; a devoted niece and two devoted nephews, Georgia Rankins Gordon of Houston, TX, Rosel Rankins of Baton Rouge, and Jerome Forbes Jr. of Greensburg; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 4 pm to 8 pm Thursday, June 13, 2019. Religious service at Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Soro St., Baton Rouge at 10 am Friday. Interment in Johnson Cemetery, Chipola. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg. 225 222-4479.