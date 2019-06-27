|
Theoclaire Jackson, a retired medical secretary, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 70. She was a native of Gretna, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Paul Anthony Jackson, Sr. Loving mother of Jaime Jackson, Gerren Jackson, Paul Jackson, Jr., and Ryan K. Jackson. Daughter of the late Arthur Gustav Gabriel and Norma Jean Gabriel. Sister of Arthur Michael Gabriel, Gary Paul Gabriel, Larry Gabriel, Carol Ann Gabriel, and the late June Marie Thomas and Yolanda Agnes G. B. Miller. Theoclaire is also survived by 9 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
