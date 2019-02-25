Theodore Anthony Haisch, born April 5, 1929 in New Orleans, La., passed away on Friday February 22, 2019 in Slidell, La. Mr. Haisch was a salesman in the furniture industry. He is survived by his companion of 24 years, Deanie English, his sister Irene Haisch McGowan and her husband, Wes. Jason Cortese, a devoted nephew that was truly more a loving son, and grandchildren, Dylan Cortese and Anthony Cortese. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Henrietta Haisch, Sr. and siblings, Herman Haisch, Jr, Raymond Haisch, Robert Haisch, Eve Waller, Linda Cox, Manuel Haisch, Joyce Haisch and Dorothy Haisch. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the chapel of D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, La. Visitation on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until service time. Interment to follow at St. Roch #2 Cemetery, New Orleans, La.