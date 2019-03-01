Theodore P. Tarride, age 83, passed away at his home in Metairie, LA on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. His heavenly transition reunites him with his wife, Jacquelyn van Merrienboer Tarride; his parents Theodore Tarride and Hazel Boasso Tarride, and his brother, Sidney John Tarride, who predeceased him. Mourning his loss are his son, Mark T. Tarride (Lisa); daughter, Jeannemarie Tarride Pierson (Allen); his sister Janice Tarride Fedorock (Kenneth); and grandchildren, Bradley Allen Pierson, Chase Edward Pierson (Caroline), Rachel Marie Pierson Gill (Matthew), Christine Marie Tarride and Allison Marie Tarride. Ted proudly served his country as an Air Traffic Controller in the United States Navy, with postings in Denver, Colorado and Belle Chase NAS, New Orleans. A talented salesman and entrepreneur, he enjoyed a 44-year career in his family business, Tarride Color Services, distributors of automotive paint and body shop supplies, retiring in 2018. A proud dad and grandfather, Pappy/Pawpaw loved spending time with friends and family, especially his five grandkids. He found great joy at his farm, as a cattleman, fisherman, and large game hunter. He was happiest on his old tractor, which validated his calling to never retire a repairable machine. He was skilled as a builder, with numerous commercial and residential structures raised with his design and labor. Ted was tireless in helping others and getting the best from whatever resources were available; no project was ever too big. He loved our Red White and Blue, but bled Purple and Gold. Ted never met a stranger, just friends yet to be made. The world will miss him and the angels will be busier. Godspeed Pappy. We love you. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass held in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70124 on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Interment with Military Honor Guard will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Richard Murphy Hospice Foundation, 1109 South Chestnut St. Hammond, LA 70403 (www.richardmurphyhospice.com) or Fisher House, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852 (www.fisherhouse.org). Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary