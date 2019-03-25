Theogene Lee passed away in his home at Vista Shores Assisted Living the morning of Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 87. Theogene Lee is predeceased by his mother, Elaine D. Lee; and his father, Leo Lee. Theogene Lee is lovingly remembered by his sister, Juanita Israel; his sister, Dorothy Buller; his brother, Paul Lee; his brother, Joseph Edward "Ed" Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews; his close extended family, Glenn "Chip" Gardner (Jennifer Gardner and children, Glenn "Parker" Gardner); and his close extended family, Crystal Gertrude Gardner-Phillips (James Phillips and children, Reese Gertrude Phillips and Hudson Gardner Phillips). Lee was born in Opelousas, Louisiana on December 11, 1931. He joined the military in 1950, serving in the U.S. Army earning the rank of Corporal during the height of the Korean War. He spent 6 months in Korea serving in the 2nd Infantry, Indianhead Division and was responsible for anti-aircraft artillery. He earned the Korean Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star. As the only person in his division who could speak another language, he also served as a liaison/French Interpreter with the Allied French Units. After serving 3 years in active military, he joined the Navy Civil Service as an engineer where he continued working for 23 years. Lee then continued his career as an engineer with the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel where he was recognized as an Honorary Lifetime Employee for his loyalty and professional accomplishments. He was happy with his career as an engineer and said that if he could do it all again, he would be an engineer again. Lee enjoyed spending his free time with the ones he loved. He took many trips to visit his family members in his hometown and other parts of Louisiana. When in New Orleans/Metairie, he enjoyed quality time over a nice meal with friends and loved ones. He also loved an occasional Caribbean cruise. Known for his incredible generosity and selflessness, he was always looking for ways to brighten others' days. He will be missed for his fun sense of humor, love of animals and children, and charismatic personality. The celebration of Theogene Lee's life will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home located at 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124 on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Visitation will be held at 10 AM and services will be held at 11 AM. Burial with Military Funeral Honors and Reception to follow. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary