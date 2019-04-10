The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Theresa G. Llopis

Theresa G. Llopis Obituary
Theresa G. Llopis, daughter of the late Mercedes Smith and John Nelson Currie, was called home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the age of 66. She leaves to cherish her memory, life partner Andrew Douglas; children: Jamileh Deruise (Troy Deruise) Gregory Llopis, Jesse Llopis, Ronata Llopis (Darron Finley); siblings: Phyllis Price, Charles Hughes Currie, John Nelson Currie, Jr., and the late Betty Ann Currie. Theresa was the niece of Doris Barnes, the late Marietta Price, the late Raynell Smith and the late Hearley Smith, Jr. Grandchildren: Melvin, Ashley, Raynell, Legend, Pashion, Troy Jr., Gregory Jr., Jesse Jr.; Great grandchildren: Milian, Zalayah and Troy lll. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives, friends, also Priest and Parishioners of Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church are invited to attend the Mass of Christain Burial at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church (former St. Raphael Catholic Church), 2212 Prentiss Street (corner or Elysian Fields Ave at Prentiss Street) on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Father Paul Desrosiers, Celebrant.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
