Services Rhodes Funeral Home 3933 Washington Ave New Orleans , LA 70125 504-822-7162

Obituary Condolences Flowers Theresa Isabelle Brown Mumphrey was called to glory to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1929 to the late Willis Brown, Sr. and the late Alma Brown in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptize by the late Rev. W. M. Smith at the Mt Salem Baptist Church in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. She relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana and became a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Reverend Oris Marshall, Sr. where she remained a member under the now leadership of the Reverend Aldon E. Cotton. As a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, she played the piano for the Sunday School and she sang in the choir. She was a servant anywhere she could be of service to the Lord along with her husband. In her latter years, she became one of the Mothers of the Church. She was educated in the Ascension Parish school system in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. She graduated from McDonald 35 in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1949. She continued her studies at the Coinson School of Practical Nursing where she completed her studies with a certification as a Practical Nurse in 1952. She met the answer to her every prayer when she hoped for a sweetheart to care for and share her love with. She met Joseph Mumphrey. She was married to the Rev. Joseph Mumphrey, Sr. on June 27, 1953. To this union five children were born; Joseph Jr., Jasper, Avis, Angel and Genesis. Theresa was momma to everybody. She loved family and family gatherings. She was affectionately called "Auntie" by her nieces and nephews. She made all of her nieces and nephews feel special. She would gather all of them in her car and bring them to New Orleans for vacations. She wasn't only affectionate to her family and neighbors, she had the same affection for animals. She loved to bring home stray dogs and cats. In her neighborhood she was very helpful and generous to all who needed her. There was nothing to small that she wouldn't do for others. Theresa was determined not to be a burden; she proved that she was an independent person even with her disability. Even after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, there was no stopping her from rebuilding her home in the Lower Ninth Ward. By the Grace of God, she was able to accomplish the rebuild and lived in her independence as she wanted. Theresa leaves to cherish his memories, her loving children: Joseph Jr. (Linda), Jasper (Chrystal), Avis (Eddie), Angel (Addison) and Genesis. A daughter-in-law, Cinderella Cayette. Her granddaughters, Genitra, Nicole, Chanitra, Edwina and Keyaria. Her grandsons, Harold, Kendall, Terry, Calvin, Cardell and Albert. Also to cherish her memories are eleven great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters. Also to cherish her memories are her two sisters; Clara Bell, and Rose Brown and her two brothers, Lawrence Brown, Sr. (Sallie) and Nathaniel Brown. Her four sisters-in-law; Odeal Sullivan, Emma Mumphrey, Billie Mumphrey and Genevieve Brown; to also cherish her memories. There are also some special people who were in her life that will cherish her memories, Joyce Brown, Betty Lee, Brian Washington, Ariana Lee and Dawn Mumphrey. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews and her friend Mabel Howard. She will also be missed by all who called her momma and considered her their mother. She was truly loved and will be missed by all her family, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mumphrey, Sr., her parents Willis and Alma Brown, one son Harold Cayette Sr., one granddaughter Elizabeth Kelly, her four brothers; Ullyesis, Norbert, Harold and Wills, Jr Brown.; Four sisters-in-law, Constance Arrington, Ella Brown, Molly Brown, Luberta Brown, Rosemary Mumphrey and Anita Brown; five brothers-in-law; Isiah, John and Edmond Mumphrey; Phillip Arrington and Henry Bell. She also had five nephews and one niece to precede her in death. Relatives and friends of the family, pastor, officers and members of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 2601 Jackson Avenue on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 8:00 am. Interment: Buena Vista Baptist Church Cemetery, Lemonville, LA. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019