Services Rhodes Funeral Home 3933 Washington Ave New Orleans , LA 70125 504-822-7162

Theresa Johnson passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. She was born and raised in St. James Parish and was a 1964 Magnolia High School graduate. She continued her educational endeavours and obtained her BA degree from Southern University in 1970 and a MS degree at LSU in 1976. She took additional coursework at Dillard University and Nicholls State University. Theresa was the oldest child born to the late Paul, Sr. and Theresa Isom Oubre and was the loving wife of the late Robert Johnson for 36 years. Theresa will forever be remembered by her family, friends, colleagues, and countless number of students whose lives were impacted by her courageous and compassionate teaching style. 'Ms. Tee' as she was known by her students, loved teaching and sharing her knowledge, and her efforts resulted in her being named Junior High Teacher of the Year in 1976. Other highlights of her career included securing funds to take her junior high class on a trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the White House in celebration of the United States bicentennial. She also had the opportunity to pilot a plane as the culminating activity of an aerospace flight class at Nicholls State University. Theresa was an active parishioner of OLOP Catholic Church. She was a member of the KPC Ladies Auxiliary Court #161. She was a member of the OLOP gospel choir and served as an eucharistic minister and a religion education teacher for over 15 years. Theresa was passionate about her career as an educator and was active in the LEA and NEA and served as president of the St James Parish association of educators. She was a past president of the St. James Parish School Library association, PTA president, and treasurer of the St. James Parish School employees credit union. Theresa was an active member of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit #0565 where she served as a past president and area commander. She was a member of Le Chapeau Eight and Forty Foundation, Salon 114 which supports children with ongoing chronic illnesses. Her commitment to children led to her role as a girl scouts troop leader and boy scouts den mother. She leaves to cherish her memories children Alichia J. White and Aaron C. Johnson (Barbara); grandchildren Brandon White, Bethany White, Terry White, Jr, Deniscia Butler, Keisha Boyd (Walter), Tonya Roberts (Christopher), and Theodore Robinson; brothers Paul B. Oubre Jr. and Francis 'Packy' Oubre (Aggie); brother-in-law Rodney Johnson (Alinda); sisters-in-law Carolyn Henry, Patricia Harris, Celester Johnson, and Vernadine Oubre; 15 great grandchildren, 5 godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Johnson; parents Paul B. Oubre, Sr and Theresa Isom Oubre; siblings Marguerite Stewart, Gabriel Oubre, and Oliver Oubre; mother-in-law Beatrice Johnson; sisters-in law Geraldine Oubre and Judy Verette; grandson Timothy Russell, Jr; niece You'cha Oubre; nephew Keith Oubre; and great niece Olivia Oubre. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 13281 Highway 644, Vacherie, LA 70090 on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at the Our Lady Of Peace Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019