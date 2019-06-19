The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Theresa La Branch Guedry

Theresa La Branch Guedry Obituary
Theresa La Branch Guedry, born on July 25th, 1924. A lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA, daughter of Marie La Branch Guedry and Omer Guedry. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 17th 2019 in New Orleans. She is survived by her niece; Charlene Fullager Esposito, Nephews; Michael Fullager and Anthony Omer Romano; great niece Randi Romano Sarno; Great Nephews; Harold B Burras III Anthony Romano Jr., Michael, Little Mike Fullager; great great niece; Bailey Jean Romano, great great nephews; Elliot Anthony Sarno, Michael Fullager Jr., and Colby H. Burras. She is also survived by her adopted sons, William "Billy" Seeser & Dr. John Maddox, who lovingly brought her into their home after Hurricane Katrina and cared for her in her final years.Theresa spent most of her life with her mother, Marie. She was a loved, TeTe to her family, while instilling a love for New Orleans cooking and genealogy. She is a retired employee of the Port of New Orleans. Terry was the oldest living member of the Alter Society at Blessed Francis Seelos Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation and mass on Thursday, June 20th 2019. Visitation will begin at 10am. Mass will begin at 11am. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019
