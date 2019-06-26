Theresa Wilson Jackson entered into eternal rest on Friday June 21, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories four children; Carisa, Terrence (Myra), Crystal, Samuel, Step-son; Troy Jackson, two grandchildren; Jessica and Terrence Jr., Seven siblings; Larry, Gwendolyn, Myrtis, Victoria, Calvin (Gilda), Jeffrey (Joannell), Denise (Carl). Theresa is preceded in death by her husband Samuel Jackson, Jr., Father and Mother; Junius and Mary Wilson and her two brothers Clifton and EJ. Wilson. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews. Relatives and friends of the family also Pastors, officers and members of KFS Ministries ( The First House of Prayer), New Home Ministries, Greater St. Stephens, Mount Herman Baptist Church and Mount Kingdom Baptist Church. Employees of Chauteau de Notre Dame, The Sewerage and Water Board, Fresenius Medical Care, Delgado Community College, DaVita Dialysis, The New Orleans Police Department, The City of New Orleans, Walgreens (Tyler TX./Reva Geary) are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday June 29, 2019 for 9:00 a.m. at KFS Ministries (The First House of Prayer) 2826 LaSalle Street New Orleans, La. 70115. Celebration of Life Service for 10:00 a.m. Rev. George Guidery officiating. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery, Metairie, La. 70003. Arrangements Entrusted To Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc. 2715 Danneel St. New Orleans, La. 70113, Information: (504) 895-4903. To sign online guest book please visit www.estellejwilsonfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary