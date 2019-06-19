Thiel I. Bueto, Jr. passed away surrounded by family at home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 78. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of LaPlace for the past 47 years. Thiel proudly served in the U. S. Army, was a member of the American Legion, the AOL Silver Crusaders and AARP Club. He was a Pharmacist for 40 years. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, fishing and loved his Saints Football team. Beloved husband of 51 years to Patricia Carney Bueto. Loving father of Cheryl Chaney (Michael), Linda Hymel (Wayne) and Debbie Bueto. Grandfather of Abbee, Avarie and Wayne Hymel. Son of the late Thiel and Vivian Bueto. Brother of Diane Bueto and family friend Jackie Montegudo. Brother-in-law of Ann and Ralph Fico, Kristine and Larry Murray, Celie Tempesta, Stephen and Kathy Carney and Joseph Carney. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy. LaPlace on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 799 Fairway Dr., LaPlace from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Buetoville Family Cemetery in Clinton, LA. Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences at www.milletguidry.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary