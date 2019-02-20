Thomas "McGraw", "Mac", "Tom" Johnson, age 85, entered eternal rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 3:00PM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., NOLA 70116. Visitation 2:00PM until service. Interment will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Southeast Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, LA. He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Tyron and Pete Johnson; parents, Dorothy Athanese and Thomas Johnson and 1 brother, Louis Horton. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Joan "Linda" Spann Johnson; 6 children, Beatrice (Eric) Doucet, Donna Green, Angela (Brent) Jefferson, Dawn Harris, Jacinta (Jason) Cross and Jeanne Johnson and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life", 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019