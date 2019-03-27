The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Thomas Casby

Thomas Casby Obituary
Thomas Casby entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was 61 years of age. The beloved son of the late Israel & Helen Singleton Casby. He was born June 18, 1957. He leaves to cherish his memories one (1) son Thomas Ussin (Chiquita); two (2) grandchildren Rashad & Tronae Ussin; two (2) brothers Tyrone Casby, Sr., (Lesa), Warren "Ayzie" Casby (Vera); Five (5) sisters: Jean Robinson (Billy), Willa Mae Williams (JC), Patricia Ann Thompkins (Desi), Shelia Delair (Terrus) and Sharon Love (Michael). Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1249 Leboeuf Street, New Orleans, LA 70114. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Dudley Watson, officiating. Interment is private. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
