Thomas Cunningham Jr., 85, of Trenton, MI/Demopolis, AL, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Bedford Care Center of Marion (MS). He was a retired member of Pipefitter's Local 636 & a McDonald's franchise owner/ operator. He was a devoted husband, father, & grandfather. When he wasn't running the business you could find him playing golf, a game he loved. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, & an occasional trip to the casino. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Rose Marie Cunningham; his son Todd William Cunningham & his brother Col. William Cunningham. He is survived by his children, Mark Cunningham (Gail) of Woodhaven, MI & Cheryl Magnusson Schoen of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren, Bree Leister (Adam) of Meridian, MS, Liz Chamberlin (John) of Gibraltar, MI, Katie Johnson (Matt) of Toledo, OH, Michael Cunningham of St.Louis, MO, & Jacob Magnusson Schoen of New Orleans, LA; great-grandchildren, Olivia Rose & Ryan Chamberlin & Lochlan Leister. Mr.C's family would like to express many thanks and great appreciation for the love & special care given by Barbara Essex, Aretha Allen, & Maggie Edwards over the years. Also, to Bedford Care Center of Marion for their great compassion & care in the final months. The family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering at Weidmann's (Meridian, MS) on Thursday, June 20th from 4-6. All who care to join & celebrate his life are welcome. Arrangements by Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal Street. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to June 20, 2019