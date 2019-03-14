The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Marrero - Marrero
6820 W. B. Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
504-348-1896
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Exnicious
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Earl Exnicious Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Earl Exnicious Jr. Obituary
Thomas Earl Exnicious, Jr, age 67, departed this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center. He was a native of Assumption Parish and a resident of Violet, LA. Thomas was a retired crane operator of Southern Scrapes. Loving father of Kevin (Arkechia) Red and Thomas Earl Exnicious III. Son of the late Thomas Earl Exnicious, Sr. and Loris Granger Cason. Brother of George Cason, Neal Cason, Linda Cason Mosley, Shelia Cason Picquet, and the late Shavannah Cason Jackson and Michelle A. Hill, Sr.; also survived by 5 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Second Zion Baptist Church of Marrero, Household of Faith Worship Church International, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Rev. David Clayton, Sr., officiating. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Marrero - Marrero
Download Now