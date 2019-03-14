|
|
Thomas Earl Exnicious, Jr, age 67, departed this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center. He was a native of Assumption Parish and a resident of Violet, LA. Thomas was a retired crane operator of Southern Scrapes. Loving father of Kevin (Arkechia) Red and Thomas Earl Exnicious III. Son of the late Thomas Earl Exnicious, Sr. and Loris Granger Cason. Brother of George Cason, Neal Cason, Linda Cason Mosley, Shelia Cason Picquet, and the late Shavannah Cason Jackson and Michelle A. Hill, Sr.; also survived by 5 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Second Zion Baptist Church of Marrero, Household of Faith Worship Church International, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Rev. David Clayton, Sr., officiating. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019