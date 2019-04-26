The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL GARDENS
701 W. Virtue St.
Chalmette, LA
View Map
Thomas Earl Pichon passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 66. He was the beloved husband of Cheri Pichon. Loving father of Gregory Pichon and Jeanne Schlesinger (Stephen). Son of the late Jack and Audrey LaMury Pichon. Brother of Jackie P. Fetter, Peggy P. Pasquith, Susan P. Dennis, David Pichon and Mary P. Fanguy. Proud grandfather of Tyler Schlesinger, Nathan Schlesinger, Megan Schlesinger and Hunter Pichon. He is also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Thomas was born in Metairie, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish where he enjoyed memberships in the Arabi Social Society and the Hurstel Social Club. He found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for others. His love for fishing, friends and a cold beer was surpassed only by the love for his grandchildren and his dog, Jack. He was well loved, and affectionately known for his humorous nature and generous heart. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL GARDENS, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Tuesday, April 30th beginning at 11:00AM. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2019
