Thomas Joseph "T.J." Paul Giroir passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 3rd at the age of 90. T.J, was born in Bayou Goula and resided in Laplace, La. He was an army veteran and served in the Korean war. Following retirement from Fina Oil, T.J. enjoyed spending time with his family and had the pleasure of becoming "Paw Paw T" to his 9 great grandchildren: Kyle Fisher, Jason Fisher, Carter Boylan, Norah Boylan, Tyler Fisher, Nellie Boylan, Bryce Thompson, Lilah Boylan, and Noah Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Sadie Babin Giroir, his daughters, Julie Giroir Davies (Tom) and Wanda Giroir Broussard (Steve), his grandchildren, Renee Davies Fisher (Patrick), Trey Boylan (Judy), Robin Davies Thompson (Sean), Brandon Boylan (Katie), Matthew Broussard, his 9 great grandchildren and sister, Doris Giroir Dupuy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Octave Paul Giroir and Marie Templet Giroir; 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr, Metairie LA 70001, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.; followed by interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019
