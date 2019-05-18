Thomas J. "Butch" Ward, longtime Westbank resident, businessman and political figure, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at his family retreat surrounded by his loved ones. The youngest son of Albert and Maude Ward was born on September 9, 1939 in New Orleans Louisiana. Growing up in Algiers, Butch started in the family lumber business before creating his own construction company in 1964. In 1968 Butch successfully ran for the Louisiana House of Representatives, becoming the youngest member at that time. He was then appointed Chairman of the Mississippi River Bridge Authority by Gov. McKeithen. In 1979 he was appointed and then in1980 elected to the Jefferson Parish Council on which he served for 24 years until his retirement. Butch is survived by his wife Pamela Ann Sunseri, three children; Jerard, Elizabeth (Jeff), and Jason (Rachelle), grandchildren Joseph, Thomas, William Patrick, William Albert, Olivia, and Holden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sister Servants of Mary (504) 282-5549, Holy Name of Mary Church (504) 362-5511, or Sister Dulce Foundation (225) 752-8480. Private Family Services to be held. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 22, 2019