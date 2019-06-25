The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Thomas J. Breaux entered into rest on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Kenner, LA. He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Breaux (Margaret), Jesse Breaux, and Brian Breaux (Josie); grandchildren Elizabeth, Alexis, Ian, and Caleb; one great-grandson Luke Arbaugh; his sister Mary Ann Martinez (Ray); and his niece Kathleen. Thomas was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, Alaskan cruises, and especially Mardi Gras and his time spent riding in the Jeffersonian Truck Parade. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. Visitation will be held prior to Mass from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 29, 2019
