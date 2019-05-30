The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Thomas J. Tobin III

Thomas J. Tobin III, 75, passed away in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. Tobin, Jr. and June Presnell Tobin; and brother, Patrick A. Tobin. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Griffin Tobin; sons, Thomas J. Tobin IV (Tammy) and Steven M. Tobin (Erin); grandchildren, Brooke, Kayla, Matthew and Samantha; siblings, Randall, Gregory (Barbara), Mary-Susan Giardina (Anthony), Michael, Nathan (Cathy) and Russell; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Tom worked in the financial field for Touro Infirmary, Tulane Medical Center and Clinic, and Charity Hospital. He loved hunting, fishing, the beach, and working in his yard with his plants. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3310 Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, Louisiana at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday June 1, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019
