Thomas James Reed, Jr- a native of Tuskegee, AL departed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Thomas was 66 years young and was the son of Sereetta Hymes Reed originally of IXL, OK and the late Thomas J. Reed, Sr. of Tuskegee, AL. Father of Amanda (Darek) Reed Smitherman of Helena, AL and Thomas (Avanna) J. Reed, III of New Orleans, LA. Brother of Ave-Maria Reed of Ruskin, FL and Evelyn (Robert) Reed-Perry of Aiken, SC. Grandfather of Anjali, Aviana and Dominick Smitherman; Paige, Leo, and Charlotte Reed. He is also survived by his nieces, Shauna and Patrice Perry and nephew, William Brown as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Thomas, the CEO of Reed and Associates an insurance sales and tax preparation firm attended Tuskegee Institute High School and Tuskegee University. Relatives and friends of the family, employees of Illinois Mutual, H&R Block, L&R Security and Beep-Me-Plumbing; also pastors, officers and members of Greater Grace Fellowship Church and Bethany United Methodist Church are invited to attend a Christian Memorial Service at Greater Grace Fellowship, 5481 Crowder Blvd, New Orleans LA on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:30 am. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery Tuskegee, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greater Grace Fellowship - Dr. Anita Crump Scholarship Fund in Thomas Reed's memory. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019