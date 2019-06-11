Thomas John Hingle, Sr., age 68 of Mandeville, LA died on Friday, June 07, 2019, at his residence. Born, Sunday, August 20, 1950 in New Orleans, LA to James L. Hingle, Sr. and Rita Paulinus Hingle. Tom led a full, adventurous life bringing joy and fun to family and countless others. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved the outdoors. As a young man, he worked for Ella Brennan at Brennan's Restaurant and Commander's Palace which he remembered fondly. He eventually became a successful salesman in the auto and construction industries. He spent all of his time with friends and family boating, hunting, traveling to the beach, cooking out, and enjoying the holidays, especially Christmas. He knew few strangers and will be missed dearly by many. We thank God for bringing comfort to him and to we who mourn. He is survived by his son - Thomas John Hingle, Jr., daughter - Emily Hingle, and sister - Diane H. Anding. He was predeceased by his Father - James L. Hingle, Sr., Mother - Rita Paulinus Hingle, Brothers - Gerald Hingle, Sr., and James L Hingle, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 West 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12:00 PM to service time. Interment in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Covington, LA. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary