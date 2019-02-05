Thomas LeMaire, 79, 05/16/1939-02/03/2019. He was raised in Kaplan, LA and spent most of his life in Luling, LA. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Peggy Chancellor LeMaire; son Brett Thomas LeMaire parents, Raoul & Agnes Faulk LeMaire; John, Cleveland, Paul, Issac, Bernard, Allen & Raywood; Verna LeMaire LeBlanc. Survivors include, daughter, Nicole LeMaire Cronin, (Patrick J. Cronin, Jr.), granddaughter, Rachelle J. Cronin; sister, Irene LeMaire Courvelle; several nieces and nephews. He was a retired school teacher, worked for the St. Charles Parish Assessor's Office and Cytec before retiring in 1981. After retiring he volunteered teaching at Lakewood Elementary School and has contributed to many charities and became Citizen of the Year in 1989 by the West St. Charles Rotary Club. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 2409 and the Hahnville Lions Club for most of his life. His love for life was infectious and everyone around him felt it and his laughter was contagious, he didn't know a stranger. There was no one he wouldn't help. He loved to play golf and go bowling. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019; family visitation is from 8:00am - 9:00am, friends 9:00am - 11:00am, 11:00am Mass to follow with Rosary at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 234 Angus Drive, Luling, LA 70070. A private burial will be held at a later date. Please visit www.HCAlexander.com to view and sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary