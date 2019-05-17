Thomas Matthew Lusco Sr. a resident of Metairie, LA. and a paishioner of Saint Benilde church passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Thomas was born on February 25, 1926 in Lockport, LA. to Frank and Ella Lusco and was one of 14 children. Tom moved to New Orleans and went to work in the Higgins ship yard, he later joined the Navy to serve his country during World War II. He served on the USS Henry W. Tucker and was also trained in combat for the landing on Okinawa and later occupied Japan. After the war Tom came home, fell in love, and married Genevieve Bordelon. He went to work at the American Can Co., where he retired. For many years Tom was an active member in Chapter 23 of the D.A.V. (Disabled American Veterans), and the American Legion post 125. Always on the go, Tom always wore a smile and never met a stranger. Thomas is survived by his wife of 70 years Genevieve and his two sons Thomas Jr. (wife Millicent) and Barry (wife Lisa). He got to enjoy his 6 grandchildren: Melissa, Rachael, Thomas III, Lauren, Grant, and Bradley James. His legacy lives on with 9 current great grandchildren: Sarah, Katie, Mason, Emily, Ethan, Elaina, Ella, Liam and Thomas IV. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Ralph, Bobby, Nettie, and Sonya. Thomas is preceded in Death by his parents Frank and Ella Lusco; his infant daughter Gina Marie, and his brothers and sisters Frank Jr., Sammy, Daniel, Huey, Anna Mae, Theresa, Ella Mae, and Margarite. Services will be held Monday May 20th at the Garden of Memories funeral home at 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA 70001. Viewing / visitation will begin at 10 am with a mass at noon in the funeral home chapel. Those wishing to donate in his memory, in lieu of flowers, can honor our veterans through The Gary Sinese Foundation: online at garysinesefoundation.org; or by mail to Gary Sinese Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills CA. 91365. Your prayers and love are greatly appreciated. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 20, 2019