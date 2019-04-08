Thomas McCullum, Jr., affectionately known as Mac, peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the age of 77. Son of the late Rose and Thomas McCullum, Sr.; Beloved husband of Rosa Lee McCullum; Devoted father of Troy McCullum (deceased), Tracy Johnson, and Brian McCullum, Sr; Doting grandfather to Kayla and Christopher Sibley, Jr.; Proud Great-Grandfather to Chase Sibley. A lifelong resident of New Orleans, his early years were spent at Carter G. Woodson Junior High School, where he participated in the concert band, as well as the track and football teams. His amazing speed earned him the nickname "Wyatt Earp." Thomas continued his educational career at Walter L. Cohen Senior High School, marked by outstanding athleticism and membership in the school's concert band where he played the trombone. Upon graduating in 1960, he was awarded a scholarship to the University of Illinois for football. He attended for several years prior to serving his country as a member of the United States Army. During his station at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Thomas held the position of Radio/Communications Security (COMSEC) Repairer. Upon completion of his commitment with the United States Army, Thomas returned to New Orleans and soon after, began his work for the United States Postal Service (Main Office), where he would serve as an Electronic Technician for over 45 years. A member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, he was preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Thomas McCullum, Sr., his son, Troy McCullum, and his sister, Victoria Bostick. To cherish his memory, Thomas leaves behind his faithful and loving wife - Rosa Lee McCullum; Daughter- Tracy Johnson, Son - Brian McCullum; grandchildren - Christopher Sibley, Jr. and Kayla Sibley; great-grandchild - Chase Sibley, sister - Dorothy (Norman) Roussell; and brother - William (Grace) McCullum, in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and beloved friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, First Agape Baptist Church, St. John Institutional Missionary Baptist Church, United States Postal Service (Main Office), faculty and staff of Chateau De Notre Dame, employees of Walgreens #138765 - District 485, former faculty and staff of John F. Kennedy Senior High School, are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4230 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment: Providence Memorial Park & Mausoleum. Majestic Mortuary of New Orleans in charge of arrangements (504)523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary