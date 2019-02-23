Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Michael Murphy. View Sign

Thomas Michael Murphy was born October 27, 1953 and passed away February 2, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his mother, Juanita Rodrigue Bartlett, his sisters Patricia Murphy Green (Johnny) Peggy Murphy Thomas (Karl) and his children Alex Murphy, Tammy Murphy and Sharon Murphy and grandsons Blake and Lucas Haydel. Also aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.He is preceded in death by his father, John Hawthorn Murphy and his brother, John Hawthorn Murphy Jr. He lived most of his life in Metairie, Louisiana. Attended East Jefferson high school, served in the Air Force and worked in the auto parts industry most of his adult life. Known as"Mike" by his family, and "Murph" by his friends, "Dad" by his children and "Granddad" by his grandsons. Enough can't be said about Mike's total dedication to his children. His main focus and attention was on them. His nurturing, calm manner and love was so noticeable and admired by everyone. He was a hard worker and instilled that in his children. His involvement with his grandsons was nothing short of amazing. He spent a lot of his spare time with them and they were the light of his life; they adored him. He will be missed by many. Relatives and friends are invited to St. Philip Neri church, 2500 Kawanee St. in Metairie on Thursday February 28,2019. Visitation from 10 AM to 11 AM a mass to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary cemetery in Platteville, Louisiana. Thomas Michael Murphy was born October 27, 1953 and passed away February 2, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his mother, Juanita Rodrigue Bartlett, his sisters Patricia Murphy Green (Johnny) Peggy Murphy Thomas (Karl) and his children Alex Murphy, Tammy Murphy and Sharon Murphy and grandsons Blake and Lucas Haydel. Also aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.He is preceded in death by his father, John Hawthorn Murphy and his brother, John Hawthorn Murphy Jr. He lived most of his life in Metairie, Louisiana. Attended East Jefferson high school, served in the Air Force and worked in the auto parts industry most of his adult life. Known as"Mike" by his family, and "Murph" by his friends, "Dad" by his children and "Granddad" by his grandsons. Enough can't be said about Mike's total dedication to his children. His main focus and attention was on them. His nurturing, calm manner and love was so noticeable and admired by everyone. He was a hard worker and instilled that in his children. His involvement with his grandsons was nothing short of amazing. He spent a lot of his spare time with them and they were the light of his life; they adored him. He will be missed by many. Relatives and friends are invited to St. Philip Neri church, 2500 Kawanee St. in Metairie on Thursday February 28,2019. Visitation from 10 AM to 11 AM a mass to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary cemetery in Platteville, Louisiana. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close