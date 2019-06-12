Thomas "Tom" Perrin Riche passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 56. He was the middle of three sons born to the late Claude Bernard Riche and Kay Lynn Connor Riche of Violet, Louisiana. He is survived by his brothers and sister-in-law, Stephen Gerard, Christopher Connor, and Jamie Marie. His youngest sibling, Claudia, died in infancy from the complications of her premature birth. Tom is mourned by a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as a circle of friends that extends from St. Bernard to Covington and all the way to Montana and Washington State! Tom was a simple, sincerely religious man who loved Jesus, the Blessed Mother and his Catholic faith, cared deeply, and did his best to understand a world that often frustrated him with its complexity. As a youngster, he enjoyed watching pro wrestling and football with his dad and brothers, Sunday dinners at Grandmother's, and taking in the Mardi Gras parades. After six years of hard work, Tom earned his high school diploma from Chalmette High School and received a standing ovation from his graduating class. Life after Katrina was harder for Tom; the storm dispersed many of the people he knew and destroyed many of the places he had built his routines around. He never fully recovered the support systems and pattern of activities he had before the storm. On a more positive note, the experiences Tom had after Katrina awakened a love of travel that would lead him to Helena, Montana and Seattle, Washington and even all the way to Venice, Rome, and the Vatican. Although Tom was very frugal, he had a soft spot for hard luck stories, doing what he could for people who hit tough times. He was also quietly generous to charities that touched his heart. Throughout his life, Tom prayed every day, said the Rosary daily, attended Mass every Sunday and sometimes another two or three times a week. His loved ones are confident that he was spiritually prepared for his death and that he has been welcomed into heaven by his parents, family, and all the loved ones who have gone before. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Praying of the Rosary will begin at 12:30 PM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary