Thomas R. Kahler, a talented writer, reporter, editor, adventurer and compassionate human being passed away peacefully on February 13th, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospice Cottage, New Orleans, Louisiana. He was 75 years old. Thom attended Whittier College in Whittier, California. Thom was preceded in death by his Father, Walter William Kahler, his Mother, Kathryn Leech Kahler, his sister, Joyce Ellen Ellis. He is survived by his wife Paula Jean Kahler, his sons, Joshua Jay Kahler (Natasha); and Zachary George Kahler (Lisa); his daughter, Lisa Michele Chavis (Cheryl); his brother, John Carson Kahler (Karen); and his grandson, Guy Alexander Kahler. Thom's family gratefully expresses thanks to St. Joseph's hospice, who helped make his final days so peaceful. They took care of his every need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Our loss is God's gain. A Celebration of Life tribute to Thom will be scheduled on a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Ministry of St. Francis of Assisi.