The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Buchholz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ure Buchholz Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Ure Buchholz Jr. Obituary
Thomas Ure Buchholz, Jr. passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Melba Bechac Buchholz for 63 wonderful and glorious years. Father of Thomas Anthony "Tabby" Buchholz (Donna), Kirt Albert Buchholz (Laurie), Jeffrey Ure Buchholz (Maha), his only daughter Lisa Ann Albrecht (Timothy) and the late Denis Corbett Buchholz. Son of the late Thomas Ure Buchholz, Sr. and Antoinette LaBella Buchholz. Brother of the late Anthony Buchholz. Grandfather of Rachael, Brittany, Lauren, Francesca, Isabelle, Noah, Abby, Zane, Corbett and the late Chad Michael Buchholz. Great-grandfather of Emma, Aubrey, Zachariah, Eli, Roman and Harlow LaBella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a lifelong resident of Algiers, LA. He was a Staff Sargent in the United States Air Force and a Parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle Church where he served as Usher for many years. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for the care and support given during this time. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of Latter and Blum are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3101 Eton Street, Algiers, LA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation at the church from 10:00 am until funeral time. Interment to follow at Mandeville Cemetery, 1600 Montgomery Street, Mandeville, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Heart of Hospice Foundation, 1700 Belle Chasse Highway, B230, Gretna, LA 70056. MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit [email protected].
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now