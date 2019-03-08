Thomas Ure Buchholz, Jr. passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Melba Bechac Buchholz for 63 wonderful and glorious years. Father of Thomas Anthony "Tabby" Buchholz (Donna), Kirt Albert Buchholz (Laurie), Jeffrey Ure Buchholz (Maha), his only daughter Lisa Ann Albrecht (Timothy) and the late Denis Corbett Buchholz. Son of the late Thomas Ure Buchholz, Sr. and Antoinette LaBella Buchholz. Brother of the late Anthony Buchholz. Grandfather of Rachael, Brittany, Lauren, Francesca, Isabelle, Noah, Abby, Zane, Corbett and the late Chad Michael Buchholz. Great-grandfather of Emma, Aubrey, Zachariah, Eli, Roman and Harlow LaBella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a lifelong resident of Algiers, LA. He was a Staff Sargent in the United States Air Force and a Parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle Church where he served as Usher for many years. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for the care and support given during this time. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of Latter and Blum are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3101 Eton Street, Algiers, LA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation at the church from 10:00 am until funeral time. Interment to follow at Mandeville Cemetery, 1600 Montgomery Street, Mandeville, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Heart of Hospice Foundation, 1700 Belle Chasse Highway, B230, Gretna, LA 70056. MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit [email protected] . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary