Thomas Williams Sr., age 79, rejoiced out of this world on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isiah and Mable Williams; and brother, Levi Joseph. Thomas leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 47 years, Elaine Williams; 7 children, Vilinda Noil, Lynn Williams-Riley (Aaron), Bernice Williams, Tondranette Ross-Brown, Thomas Williams Jr. (Yvette), Kendell Davis, and Kymani Henry; 8 grandchildren, Lawrence, Tashell, Ramsey, Louis, Tyriek, and Tyrese Williams, Jimmeal and Jimmon Brown; 6 siblings, Jessie, Isiah, and Benjamin Williams (Barbara), Mable Jones (Jerry), Eli Jackson, and Monica Ruffin; 2 aunts, Ferdile St.Cyr and Evelina Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:00AM, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2725 Ernest St, NOLA with Rev Clifton Conrad officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment McDonoghville Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, (504) 948-7447.
Professional Funeral Services Inc
1449 N Claiborne Ave
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019