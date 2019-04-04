Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thomas Williams Sr., age 79, rejoiced out of this world on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isiah and Mable Williams; and brother, Levi Joseph. Thomas leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 47 years, Elaine Williams; 7 children, Vilinda Noil, Lynn Williams-Riley (Aaron), Bernice Williams, Tondranette Ross-Brown, Thomas Williams Jr. (Yvette), Kendell Davis, and Kymani Henry; 8 grandchildren, Lawrence, Tashell, Ramsey, Louis, Tyriek, and Tyrese Williams, Jimmeal and Jimmon Brown; 6 siblings, Jessie, Isiah, and Benjamin Williams (Barbara), Mable Jones (Jerry), Eli Jackson, and Monica Ruffin; 2 aunts, Ferdile St.Cyr and Evelina Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:00AM, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2725 Ernest St, NOLA with Rev Clifton Conrad officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment McDonoghville Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, (504) 948-7447.

Funeral Home Professional Funeral Services Inc

