Baby Tiana Rayian King passed away on Thursday may 16, 2019. She is survived by her mother Kendra Smothers and her father Donald King grandparents Lakisha King and Donald Crawford Shontria Brumfield and Wayne Trepagnier and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Service was held at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. Professional services entrusted o Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 29, 2019