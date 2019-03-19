Tilden Adam Perez Sr. passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 89. He was the beloved husband of the late Myrtle Perez. He was the father of Chris Perez, T.J. Perez (Aline), Charlotte Perez, Duane Perez (Cindy), Mark Coulon (Melissa), and the late Monty Perez. He was the step-father of Eroil Dufrene, Jr., Maria Chauvin (Willie), Kathy Dufrene, Rickie Dufrene (Irene), Gary Dufrene (Karen), Barbara Dufrene, Eldon Dufrene (Jeanette), and Kenneth Dufrene (Terri), as well as the late Eugene Dufrene, Brian Dufrene, and Wayne Dufrene. He was the son of the late Skiro and Gertie Perez. He is survived by his siblings, Hazel Helmer, Elda Matherne, Arthur Perez, Dave Perez, Cheryl Dempster, and Judy Scioneaux. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends. He was a life long resident of Lafitte. He was a musician who loved to have a good time. Even as recently as his 89th birthday party, his parties were legendary. He was a hard working carpenter for most of his life. There were few parts of the construction process he could not do. He made his own boat and his own fiddle. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will be in St. Pius X Cemetery in Crown Point. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary