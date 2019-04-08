Timothy "Tim" Piglia Jr., 32, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2019 in India. He was born in Metairie, Louisiana to Gaiana (White) and Timothy Piglia Sr. on February 8, 1987. Tim was a much-loved husband, son, brother, and friend. He graduated from Grace King High School in 2006 and entered the United States Navy in 2007 for a 5-year term of service. Tim was stationed on the USS Rushmore and received numerous awards and medals for his service to the country. After leaving the service, Tim attended the University of New Orleans and graduated Cum Laude in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Performance and Health Promotion. It was after graduation that Tim joined Freedom Trade International as an intern and met his future wife, Hannah. The two were fatefully married on December 31, 2018 in Alabama. Tim was known for his humility, generosity, and servant's heart. Tim had passion in his faith, for fitness and sports, but nothing brought him more joy than helping his family, friends, or even strangers who were in need of a hand. He was known for his positive outlook on life, his kind and compassionate sprit, and his infectious smile. Tim was a member of Restoration Church in Metairie. His magnetic personality and passion for life remain as his legacy and while he will be sorely missed, he will never be forgotten. Tim is survived by his loving wife Hannah Piglia; his parents Gaiana and Timothy Sr.; his siblings Addison Piglia, Garrett Piglia (Chelsea), and Rebecca Piglia; his grandparents, Esther and Huey P. White Sr., and the late Audrey and William J. Piglia Sr., as well as his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend Tim's Service at Leitz-Eagan Metairie, 4747 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, on Thursday morning, April 11, 2019 at 10:00. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 9:00, and on Thursday morning beginning at 9:00. Interment will follow in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary