Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
1300 Vallette Street
Algiers, LA 70114
(504) 366-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
1300 Vallette Street
Algiers, LA 70114
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
1300 Vallette Street
Algiers, LA 70114
View Map
Timothy J. Gegenheimer, Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 3, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Sally B. Gegenheimer. Father of Timothy J. Gegenheimer, Jr., Douglas Gegenheimer (Christina), Kate Gegenheimer (Jon Gross), and Michael Gegenheimer (Margaret Gibson). Grandfather of Helana Gegenheimer, Liam Gegenheimer, Cole Gegenheimer, and Ava Gegenheimer. Brother of Gary Gegenheimer (Aline), Randy Gegenheimer (Karen), Carl Gegenheimer (Lauren), Kurt Gegenheimer (Leverda), Lisa Foret (Kerry) and the late Johnnie Gegenheimer and Gilda Gegenheimer. Son of the late Roland Gegenheimer and Laura Helmstetter Gegenheimer. Tim was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Tim was a Tugboat Captain at Crescent Towing for several decades and a proud union delegate with Seafarers International Union. He was a true New Orleanian and a lifelong resident of Algiers. Always the life of the party and impeccably dressed, he had a new costume for each Mardi Gras and a new hat from Meyer the Hatter for each season. Tim attended all 49 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festivals, loved live local music, was an accomplished cook of New Orleans' cuisine, and made the best muffaletta in town. He was well known for his kindness, generosity, and love of life. His love for his family was effervescent. His infectious personality, cunning smile, and twinkling baby blues will be missed by all that had the pleasure of crossing his path. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Team Gleason Foundation, http://www.teamgleason.org/donate or to the ALS Association by calling (800) 891-3746. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 1300 Vallette St., Algiers, LA on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 12 PM until Service time at 2:30 PM. Colorful attire is requested. Following the service at Mothe's and per Tim's wishes, his family and friends are invited to gather at Warren's Corner on Patterson Street in Algiers Point where we will celebrate Tim's life in true New Orleans style.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019
