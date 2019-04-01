|
|
Tina Jones, age 39, gained her wings and went to Heaven on Monday, March 25, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved wife of Richie Espadron Sr. Daughter of Dennis Sharper Jr and Arthie Sharper. Mother of Tyshin, Kiya, Tykia, and Richie Jr. Beloved sister of Keyunna and Trina Jones. Granddaughter to the late Dennis Shaper Sr. and Albertha Sharper. Tina is also survived by her nieces and nephew Tabriel, Laybreion, Nychell, Danielle and Jaylin. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the Staff Sanctuary at Passages Hospice and Ochsner West Bank Campus. Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services at Rhodes Funeral Home located at 1020 Virgil St Gretna, La 70056 on April 4, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9 am with services following at 11am. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Homes, 393 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019