The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Resources
More Obituaries for T.J. Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

T.J. Becker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

T.J. Becker Obituary
T. J. Becker entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 8, 2019 at his residence at the age of 91. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. T.J. was a retired truck driver with Steel Lumber. Beloved husband of the late Ruby Lee Hawkins Beckum. Devoted father of Caroline Coats. Son of the late Murphy, Sr. and Lillie Logan Beckum. Grandson of the late Margaret Tucker and Sarah Turner. Brother of Jessie "Honey" Robinson of Starksville, MS., and the late Murphy Beckum, Jr., James Beckum, Dollie Mobley Outlaw, Senolia Dawkins, Queen Dickerson, Lenolia Tucker Mosley, and Margaret Adell Rice, also survived by 3 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of family also pastors, officers, and members of St. Joseph Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at St. Joseph Baptist Church 236 Robinson Ave. Marrero, LA on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Melvin Zeno officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now