T. J. Becker entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 8, 2019 at his residence at the age of 91. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. T.J. was a retired truck driver with Steel Lumber. Beloved husband of the late Ruby Lee Hawkins Beckum. Devoted father of Caroline Coats. Son of the late Murphy, Sr. and Lillie Logan Beckum. Grandson of the late Margaret Tucker and Sarah Turner. Brother of Jessie "Honey" Robinson of Starksville, MS., and the late Murphy Beckum, Jr., James Beckum, Dollie Mobley Outlaw, Senolia Dawkins, Queen Dickerson, Lenolia Tucker Mosley, and Margaret Adell Rice, also survived by 3 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of family also pastors, officers, and members of St. Joseph Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at St. Joseph Baptist Church 236 Robinson Ave. Marrero, LA on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Melvin Zeno officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary