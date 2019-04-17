Tommie Glenn Krouse Siegrist of Covington, LA passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born on January 26, 1933 in Memphis, TN to William Henry Krouse and Eunice Glenn (Jordan) Krouse. Tommie is survived by her children Michael Anthony Siegrist (Dale), Patrick Mark Siegrist (Elizabeth), Kimberly Marie Wood (Trent), Lisa Diane Siegrist, Lori Gail Sampere (Ronnie), and Linda Susan Mahfouz; her grandchildren Sara Vela, Kristin Hammock, Kyle Siegrist, Mandé Warren, Greg Davis, Trevor Wood, Adam Sampere, Evan Sampere, Erin Sampere, Shae Mahfouz, and Halle Mahfouz; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. Tommie is preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Ann Siegrist and her parents. Tommie's vision and creativity, along with five of her closest friends, helped spark the creation of the Krewe of Eve in Mandeville. She also served as a charter member and the first president of the Krewe of Eve. Serving as the dance team moderator for SSA's Golden Blues for 10 years allowed her to continue her love of dance and instill that passion in others. If you ever got a "salute" from Mom, you knew you were loved. The more fingers she gave you the more she loved you. "We" were all at the top of the list. You may want to check the stock for Dirt Cheap, Dollar General, and Big Lots. It'll definitely drop now that she's not here to keep them in business. When people were told they drove like Mom, let's just say it was not a compliment. She is now smiling and dancing in heaven surrounded by her flowers, her plants, and her mom and dad. All joking aside, she was a very graceful, creative, and determined woman who will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow the services in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mrs. Siegrist to be made to St. Tammany Parish Hospital Hospice, 725 W. 11th Ave., Covington, LA 70433. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary