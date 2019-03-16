Obituary Guest Book View Sign

The Lord needed another Angel around his throne. Tony Douglas Bennett "Tiger" was born October 6, 1978 and entered into the arms of Jesus at the age of 40. He was a gifted carpenter, who loved the outdoors, fishing, boating, and camping. Tiger had a big heart and would help anyone in need. Most of all he loved the Lord and was very outspoken about his belief. Tiger is survived by his grandmother, Evelene Thornton, 5 children Chelsey Evans, Savanna Craddock, Gracie Roach, Aaron Bennett, and Hunter Roach, 2 grandchildren Kayden Craddock and Matthew Evans, his mother Angel Swaggerty, stepmother Suzie Evans, 3 sisters Priscilla Evans, Felicia Stockstill, Ashley Evans, his brother Ray Swaggerty "Snapper", grandparents Ronnie and Shirley Vaughn and his girlfriend Aileen Singletary. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Douglas H. Evans Jr., and his grandfather Douglas H Evans Sr. He will be deeply missed by all his loved ones. Family and friends are invited to attend a Going Home Celebration for Tiger on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10 am until Funeral Service time at 2 pm from the chapel of Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452. Interment to follow at Hickory Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearl River, LA. Brother Brad Hefner and Brother Manuel Haisch to be officiating.

