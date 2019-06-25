Torylynn Ann Guidry entered into eternal rest to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Torylynn is the beloved daughter of Troy Guidry, Sr. and Christlynn Dufrene Guidry. Sister of Troy Guidry, Jr. (Lexi). Aunt of Kaden Tallia. Granddaughter of Rickey Guidry, Sr., Barbara and Sonny Breaux, and the late Clifton and Frances Dufrene. Torylynn had a special place in everyone's heart. She was our special angel that was sent to us by God. We were blessed to have Torylynn in our lives for 18 years. Torylynn will be sadly missed by so many people. Relatives, Friends, and employees of Title Source of Louisiana, Hydro Chem PSC, Pediatric Health Choice are invited to attend the Visitation at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 455 Ames Blvd, Marrero, LA on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 8:30 AM until 10 AM. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 AM, and will be celebrated by Fr. Eugene Jacque. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Mothe Funeral Home handled arrangements, to view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 29, 2019