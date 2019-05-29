Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toudell Guidry Bourgeois. View Sign Service Information Falgout Funeral Home 3838 Louisiana 1 Raceland , LA 70394 (985)-537-5261 Send Flowers Obituary

Toudell Guidry Bourgeois passed away peacefully on her 96th birthday on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Metairie, Louisiana. Beloved wife of the late Nolan John "Pip" Bourgeois, Sr., for more than 50 years, she was the cherished mother of Nolan, Jr. (Sandra), Philip (the Hon. Bobbie), Donald (Adelaide), Michael (Callie), Arthur (Melissa), Dr. Lionel (Jennifer), Dr. Raymond, Dr. Ralph (Dana), Emily Komitsky (Frank), Mary Beth, Melissa Lee (Dr. Brian), and the late Francis Bourgeois (Rachel). She was also survived by 23 loving grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her devoted parents Emilie Zeringue Guidry and Ignace Guidry and a newborn sibling. A native of Lafourche Parish, Mrs. Bourgeois was a resident of the St. Charles Community/Raceland for more than 75 years before relocating to Mandeville in St. Tammany Parish. A homemaker and wife of a sugarcane farmer, Mrs. Bourgeois loved cooking and gardening and was an accomplished seamstress, making many of her own and her children's clothes. She was an avid reader, favoring books on Southeast Louisiana outdoor and rural living. Many of her children and grandchildren share her love for animals of all kinds, the outdoors, cooking, flowers and vegetable gardening. Active across her life span in her church, community and state, in 1986, Mrs. Bourgeois and her husband with their children were honored as Louisiana's Family of the Year by the Louisiana Extension Service Homemakers Council. Her civic endeavors and outreach included Louisiana Special Olympics where her daughter Mary Beth competed avidly in the annual games, her Catholic Church community of St. Charles Borromeo in Thibodaux, her homemakers' organization, her sons' and daughters' schools, her annual class reunions and as a poll commissioner in Lafourche Parish for many years. 