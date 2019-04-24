Traviter "True" Jackson Davis, a retired carton operator and officer of the labor union at Colonial Sugar Refinery, entered eternal rest on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Complex - River Parishes, LaPlace, LA. She was 77 years old. She was a native of Lutcher, LA and resided in LaPlace, LA. She was the daughter of the late Evelina Davis and Rev. Andrew Jackson, Sr. She is survived by her children---Robert, Jr. (Suk Hui), Oletha, Lester, and Adrian (Chanda); three grandchildren---Kyron, Arinton, and Prince; Godson---Versell Thompson, Jr.; former spouse---Robert Davis, Sr.; siblings---Louisa (Gerald) Nunnery, Barbara (Thomas) Meloncon, Elnora Thirsty, Catherine Jackson, Doris Jackson, Audrey (Ricky) Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Alexander, Andrew, Charles, Dorothy, James, James P., Mozella, Isabella, and Peter Jackson; Alma Corbitt; and Murvil Silas. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors and members of King Solomon Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the funeral service from First Community Antioch Baptist Church, 10860 Highway 3125, Lutcher, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Apostle Albert White, Abounding Love Ministries of Baton Rouge, LA, officiating. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Paulina, LA. Visitation at First Community Antioch Baptist Church from 12:00 noon until service time. Final care entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services, 315 E. Airline Highway, Gramercy, LA. "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a TREASURE!" Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary