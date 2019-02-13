|
|
Tre'Shawn Lee "Bo" Dickey lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 4, 2019 at Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He was 15 years old and was born on July 9, 2003. Beloved son of Trichelle & Bruno Dickey. Stepbrother of Michael (Certastaff) Carney Jr. Kendrick Toussaint and Tannis Mackey, Brittany and Brianna Dickey, and Latara Myers. Loving grandson of Ronald Jackson and Cynthia J. Keith, Patricia (William) Smith. Nephew of Lillie, Tonya and Rebekah Jackson, Patricia, Darnel and Willie Dickey. Uncle of Maliyah and Kennedi Toussaint. Deceased is also survived by 5 great-great-aunts, uncles, and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of FedEx, Café 615 and Grady Health System are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Israelite Baptist Church, 144 Villary St Belle Chasse, LA. 70037 at 11 am. Visitation will begin at 9 am. Rev. Kenneth M. Parker Sr. host pastor. Rev. James Swatt officiating. Interment will follow at Little Rock Cemetery in Belle Chasse, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home, 9611 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019