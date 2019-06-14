Troy Anthony Marino, born December 10, 1965, passed away June 14, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Marino Beran (Joseph); sisters Charmaine Marino Fujioka (Ted), Roxanne Marino, and Tina Marino Berteau (Wade). He is also survived by his nieces Shannon Berteau Seymour (Mark) and Shelley Berteau Rogers (Jason), and his nephew Jason Cheek (Tina Jo). Troy also leaves behind numerous great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends to cherish his memory. He is preceded in death by his father, Anthony Louis Marino, paternal grandparents Joseph and Tina Marino, and maternal grandparents Simon and Cecile Troxclair. Troy obtained his degree in culinary arts and went on to get a degree in hospitality management from Purdue University. He was bigger than life and will be remembered for his wit, sense of humor, and his pranks. He loved to dance and was an accomplished ballet dancer. Most of all he will always be remembered for his enormous heart and love for his friends and family. We know he would like to leave you with this one thought: "If you do one thing, be kind." The family would like to thank the staff of Tulane Lakeside and Tulane Medical Center for their kind and loving care of Troy and his family during this most difficult time. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Rd. Destrehan, LA, on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 9:45 AM. Mass will be held at 11:30 AM. A private burial will be held at a later date. To view and sign the online guestbook please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary