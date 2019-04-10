Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Troy Christopher Bosch. View Sign

Troy Christopher Bosch passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 48. He was a resident of Diamondhead, MS and a native of New Orleans, LA. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi and was employed as a construction superintendent. Troy is survived by his loving children, Amber Nicole Bosch, Ashley Elizabeth Bosch, and Zane "Champ" Asher Bosch, his wife Ronda Bosch, his mother Glenda Drennan (Freddy), his brothers Lynnwood P. Bosch, Jr. (Susan), Doug Drennan (Jennifer), Deric Drennan (Amber), Nick Fox (Kay), Michael "Tiger" Fox, and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two fathers, Lynnwood P. Bosch, Sr. and Ben C. Fulkerson and brother, Bennie C. Fulkerson II. Troy loved God, his children, and family with LSU and the beach not far behind. In his darkest hours he reached out to help others. He was a true God fearing man and Christian. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him and will be lovingly remembered by everyone. A Celebration of Life Service will take place Friday, April 12 at New Horizon Church located at 3401 Pontchartrain Dr., Slidell, LA between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. with a Memorial Service starting at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and help us celebrate Troy's life and remember him.

