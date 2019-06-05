|
Troy D. Clay (Block Head), age 50 passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved Brother of Printess, Gary Clay, Cinderella Alcorn Jones (Mike), Tammy Clay Thomas (Kevin) and Ternice Clay (Peter). Close Friends, Debbie and Butter. Devoted Cousin, Meka Clay. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm. Followed by Funeral Services at 12:30 pm. Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019